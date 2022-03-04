How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Los Angeles, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Kings visit the Blue Jackets after Kaliyev's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (29-19-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Arthur Kaliyev scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The Blue Jackets are 15-11-1 at home. Columbus is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.7.

The Kings are 15-7-5 on the road. Los Angeles is 30th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-six in 22 games this season. Patrik Laine has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 50 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 35 assists. Adrian Kempe has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Gaunce: day to day (upper body), Adam Boqvist: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body).

Kings: None listed.