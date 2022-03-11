How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Minneapolis, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus faces Minnesota on 3-game home slide

Minnesota Wild (34-19-3, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-27-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +167, Wild -201; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Minnesota looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Blue Jackets are 15-12-3 at home. Columbus has scored 187 goals and ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 23.

The Wild are 17-13-2 on the road. Minnesota is fourth in the NHL recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 44 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Alex Goligoski leads the Wild with a plus-27 in 51 games this season. Kevin Fiala has nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.