How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio).

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus hosts Montreal following overtime victory

Montreal Canadiens (20-42-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Columbus after the Blue Jackets knocked off Detroit 5-4 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets are 19-24-2 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Canadiens are 13-25-4 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 70 total minutes.

Columbus defeated Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 47 assists and has 52 points this season. Justin Danforth has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 19 goals and has 55 points. Christian Dvorak has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (covid-19).

Canadiens: Jake Allen: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).