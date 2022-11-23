How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus and Montreal meet in Eastern Conference action

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets -115, Canadiens -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus has a 6-6-0 record in home games and a 5-9-1 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 2-0-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Montreal has a 3-4-1 record on the road and an 8-7-1 record overall. The Canadiens rank fourth in league play serving 12.7 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams play this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Kuraly has scored six goals with three assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 12 goals and eight assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has scored seven goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, five penalties and 16.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: day to day (illlness), Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: day to day (lower-body).