How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Nashville, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Nashville heads to Columbus for non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (19-11-1, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +104, Predators -124; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and Nashville square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Blue Jackets have gone 9-3-1 in home games. Columbus serves 6.9 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Cole Sillinger leads the team averaging 0.7.

The Predators have gone 10-6-1 away from home. Nashville averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 67 total minutes.

Nashville took down Columbus 6-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30. Filip Forsberg scored four goals for the Predators in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory Hofmann leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-six in 24 games this season. Alexandre Texier has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists. Mikael Granlund has seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (covid-19), Eric Robinson: out (covid-19), Boone Jenner: out (covid-19), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (health protocols).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Roman Josi: out (health protocols), Colton Sissons: out (health protocols).