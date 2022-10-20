 Skip to Content
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Nashville, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio

Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Predators bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators (2-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.2 per game on 30.0 shots per game.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 20-17-6 record on the road last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while allowing 250 for a +12 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

Predators: None listed.

