How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and New York, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Blue Jackets take on the Devils on 3-game skid

New Jersey Devils (14-16-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-16-1, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus is looking to end its three-game slide with a win over New Jersey.

The Blue Jackets are 2-7-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus has scored 99 goals and is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 12.

The Devils are 10-8-3 in conference games. New Jersey ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 10.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 22 assists and has 23 points this season. Alexandre Texier has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Bratt leads the Devils with 22 total assists and has 32 points. Jack Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .868 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Zach Werenski: out (health and safety protocols), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness).

Devils: Pavel Zacha: out (health and safety protocols), Yegor Sharangovich: out (health and safety protocols), Andreas Johnsson: out (health protocols).