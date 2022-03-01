How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: New Jersey takes on Columbus for conference showdown

New Jersey Devils (19-29-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (27-25-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -150, Devils +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and New Jersey square off in Eastern Conference play.

The Blue Jackets are 7-10-0 against division opponents. Columbus is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Devils are 8-8-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 163 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 19.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Columbus won 4-3. Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 41 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 19 assists. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Bratt leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 50 points. Nico Hischier has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower-body).

Devils: None listed.