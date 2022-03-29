How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and New York, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus takes on New York on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (28-27-9, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-5, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Blue Jackets play New York.

The Blue Jackets are 17-20-1 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Islanders are 7-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.1 shots per game.

In their last meeting on March 10, New York won 6-0. Anders Lee recorded a team-high 3 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 49 total points for the Blue Jackets, 25 goals and 24 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 30 total assists and has 42 points. Brock Nelson has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (back), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).