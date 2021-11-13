How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and New York, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus hosts New York after Kuraly's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (7-3-3, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-4-0, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +107, Rangers -129; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Columbus after Sean Kuraly scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Blue Jackets are 2-4-0 in conference play. Columbus ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with six.

The Rangers are 1-1-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New York is last in the NHL recording 25.7 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 29, New York won 4-0. Chris Kreider scored a team-high two goals for the Rangers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 14 points, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 11 total assists and has 13 points. Adam Fox has eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (upper body).