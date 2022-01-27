How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and New York, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus takes on New York on 3-game slide

New York Rangers (28-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-21-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +180, Rangers -222; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus comes into the matchup against New York after losing three games in a row.

The Blue Jackets are 5-8-0 against Metropolitan teams. Columbus is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.7.

The Rangers are 17-4-0 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

New York defeated Columbus 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 13. Chris Kreider scored two goals for the Rangers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has 27 total points for the Blue Jackets, 12 goals and 15 assists. Gustav Nyquist has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-18 in 40 games this season. Kreider has 11 goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).