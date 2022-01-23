How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Senators face the Blue Jackets on 3-game slide

Ottawa Senators (11-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-19-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -151, Senators +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa comes into the matchup against Columbus after losing three in a row.

The Blue Jackets are 7-12-0 in conference play. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists.

The Senators are 6-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 25 assists and has 26 points this season. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Drake Batherson has four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19), Cole Sillinger: out (covid-19), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (covid-19).

Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).