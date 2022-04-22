How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus faces Ottawa, aims to end 3-game skid

Ottawa Senators (29-41-7, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (35-36-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus comes into the matchup against Ottawa as losers of three games in a row.

The Blue Jackets are 20-24-2 against conference opponents. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Patrik Laine with 26.

The Senators are 18-21-6 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 16, Columbus won 4-1. Jack Roslovic scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine has 56 total points for the Blue Jackets, 26 goals and 30 assists. Roslovic has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 33 goals and has 51 points. Tkachuk has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck).