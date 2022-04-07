How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Philadelphia, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Eastern Conference showdown pits Columbus against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Columbus in Eastern Conference action.

The Blue Jackets are 9-15-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus has scored 225 goals and ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Patrik Laine leads the team with 25.

The Flyers are 8-25-8 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks 31st in the Eastern Conference with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 52 points. Jakub Voracek has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 50 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 27 assists. Joel Farabee has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip).

Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Zack MacEwen: day to day (undisclosed).