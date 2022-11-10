 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Philadelphia, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row.

Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 3-9-0 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 55 goals while scoring 30 for a -25 scoring differential.

Philadelphia is 1-0-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 6-3-2 overall. The Flyers have gone 5-2-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 4-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored five goals with four assists for the Blue Jackets. Jakub Voracek has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has four goals and eight assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Carter Hart: day to day (illness), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

