How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Columbus, Philadelphia, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+.

Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

If you live outside of Columbus or Philadelphia, you can also stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Flyers bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers enter the matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three straight games.

Columbus has gone 4-9-1 overall with a 2-3-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have allowed 61 goals while scoring 38 for a -23 scoring differential.

Philadelphia is 7-6-2 overall with a 1-1-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a -6 scoring differential, with 37 total goals scored and 43 allowed.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and six assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has scored three goals with 11 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out for season (seperated shoulder / torn labrum), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body), Kent Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).