How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Pittsburgh, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Penguins visit the Blue Jackets following shutout win

Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-8, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (27-24-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +186, Penguins -228; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Columbus after the Penguins shut out New York 1-0. Tristan Jarry earned the victory in the net for Pittsburgh after recording 27 saves.

The Blue Jackets are 15-15-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 22.

The Penguins are 19-9-3 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Jake Guentzel leads the team averaging 0.6.

In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Pittsburgh won 5-2. Sidney Crosby scored a team-high three goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 22 goals and has 41 points. Patrik Laine has 11 goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 52 points, scoring 25 goals and collecting 27 assists. Bryan Rust has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).