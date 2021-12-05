How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and San Francisco, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus takes home win streak into matchup with San Jose

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (13-10-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-10-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -119, Sharks -101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts San Jose trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Blue Jackets are 8-3-0 at home. Columbus is ninth in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.8.

The Sharks are 8-6-0 on the road. San Jose has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 16.9% of chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-eight in 22 games this season. Boone Jenner has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Timo Meier has 24 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 13 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Sharks: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).