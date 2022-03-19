 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and St. Louis, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: St. Louis heads to Columbus for non-conference showdown

St. Louis Blues (34-17-9, second in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-28-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis travels to Columbus for a non-conference matchup.

The Blue Jackets are 17-13-3 on their home ice. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

The Blues have gone 14-10-5 away from home. St. Louis ranks first in the Western Conference with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 27, St. Louis won 6-3. Pavel Buchnevich recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 46 total points for the Blue Jackets, 24 goals and 22 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 59 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 37 assists. Brayden Schenn has seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (illness), Tyler Bozak: out (lower-body).

