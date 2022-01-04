How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Tampa, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Tampa Bay takes on Columbus, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (21-8-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-14-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Lightning take on Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are 4-8-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.7.

The Lightning are 15-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 12 goals and has 20 points. Alexandre Texier has five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 16 goals and has 39 points. Ondrej Palat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (health protocols).

Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev: out (health protocols), Brian Elliott: out (health protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (health protocols), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body).