How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Tampa, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Tampa Bay visits Columbus after Stamkos' 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-22-8, third in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (36-37-7, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Steven Stamkos scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory against the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets are 20-25-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.7.

The Lightning are 28-15-5 in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay is third in the Eastern Conference with 30.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 26 goals and has 56 points. Jack Roslovic has nine goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 101 points, scoring 39 goals and collecting 62 assists. Nikita Kucherov has 10 goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Patrik Laine: day to day (upper-body), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body).

Lightning: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (lower body).