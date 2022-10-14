 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on October 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Tampa Bay visits Tampa Bay in Eastern Conference play

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -186, Blue Jackets +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets committed 292 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 30-20-3 record in road games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season (63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Mikhail Sergachev: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Last Game

