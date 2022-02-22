How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus hosts Toronto after Kukan's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-14-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (25-23-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +170, Maple Leafs -202; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Columbus after Dean Kukan scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 7-3 victory over the Sabres.

The Blue Jackets are 13-14-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 21.

The Maple Leafs are 17-7-1 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 33.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Toronto won 5-4. Matthews scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Kuraly leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-11 in 49 games this season. Patrik Laine has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-13 in 49 games this season. Mitch Marner has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body), Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: None listed.