How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Columbus and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Columbus and Canada, you can also stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Blue Jackets to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-16-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Columbus. He ranks fifth in the league with 70 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 31 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 16-16-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus has scored 183 goals and ranks ninth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 23.

The Maple Leafs are 19-8-2 in conference play. Toronto serves 7.0 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Carl Dahlstrom leads them averaging 2.0.

In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Columbus won 4-3. Patrik Laine recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 44 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 21 assists. Laine has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 39 goals and has 70 points. Mitch Marner has five goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Gaunce: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper-body).