How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Vancouver plays Columbus on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (6-12-2, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-6-0, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -120, Canucks -102; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver travels to Columbus looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Blue Jackets have gone 7-3-0 in home games. Columbus has scored 58 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The Canucks are 3-6-1 on the road. Vancouver is 31st in the NHL with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 18 points, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists. Jakub Voracek has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 19 points, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Quinn Hughes has 7 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.