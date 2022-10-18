How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Canucks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -126, Canucks +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three in a row.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-16-5 record on the road last season. The Canucks had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 247 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).