 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Canucks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -126, Canucks +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three in a row.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-16-5 record on the road last season. The Canucks had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 247 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.