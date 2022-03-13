How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Las Vegas, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Vegas faces Columbus on 3-game losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (32-24-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (29-27-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas heads into the matchup with Columbus after losing three in a row.

The Blue Jackets have gone 16-12-3 in home games. Columbus is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.7.

The Golden Knights are 16-11-1 on the road. Vegas is 23rd in the league with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Vegas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and collecting 44 points. Voracek has eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 45 points. Jack Eichel has four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Golden Knights: Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).