How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Las Vegas, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Blue Jackets host the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and 6-8-0 in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas is 9-1-1 on the road and 13-4-0 overall. The Golden Knights have a 10-2-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams match up Monday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored seven goals with 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Reilly Smith has scored 10 goals with five assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: day to day (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).