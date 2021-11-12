How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Washington, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Jenner, Blue Jackets to face Capitals in Columbus

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals (7-2-4, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +116, Capitals -137; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall a season ago while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.4 goals on 29.0 shots per game last season.

Washington finished 36-15-5 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Capitals scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Max Domi: out (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: None listed.