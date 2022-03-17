How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Ohio, and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus and Washington, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Columbus faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Washington Capitals (33-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-27-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +179, Capitals -218; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of three games in a row.

The Blue Jackets are 8-11-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Patrik Laine with 23.

The Capitals are 11-5-1 in division games. Washington has scored 198 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 37.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Columbus won 5-4. Laine recorded two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 40 assists and has 43 points this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Ovechkin has 72 total points while scoring 37 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Capitals: Lars Eller: out (covid-19).