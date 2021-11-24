How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview: Winnipeg faces Columbus, aims to end road slide

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (9-5-4, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-6-0, second in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -102, Jets -117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg travels to Columbus looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Blue Jackets are 6-3-0 at home. Columbus has scored 55 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The Jets have gone 2-3-3 away from home. Winnipeg has scored 54 goals and is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 12.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has 13 points. Alexandre Texier has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Connor leads the Jets with 12 goals and has 22 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).