How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

FOX Sports, America’s home for some of the world’s top international soccer tournaments, has unveiled its schedule for the 15th edition of the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) with Round of 16 matches airing on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus. The 2023 CCL features 16 participating top-flight clubs, including five teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and four teams from Liga MX, competing to win the region’s most prestigious club competition. You can watch the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

About 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

The CCL Round of 16 opens play on Tuesday, March 7, with back-to-back matches featuring MLS participants on FS1. Austin FC takes on Violette AC starting at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union at 8 p.m. ET. The final match of the evening begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on FS2 with Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC.

The winner of the tournament automatically qualifies for the annual FIFA Club World Cup, where they’ll face the top teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South America. Last year, the Seattle Sounders made history when they became the first-ever MLS club to win the CCL in front of a record-breaking home crowd.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, March 7 6 p.m. Ciolette AC vs. Austin FC FS1
8 p.m. Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union FS1
9:56 p.m. Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC FS1
Wednesday, March 8 5:56 p.m. Tauro FC vs. Club Leon FS2
7:56 p.m. CD Olimpia vs. Atlas FC FS2
9:56 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Real Espana FOX Soccer Plus
Thursday, March 9  7:56 p.m. FC Motagua vs. CF Pachuca FS2
9:56 p.m. LD Alajeulense vs. Los Angeles Football Club FOX Soccer Plus
Tuesday, March 14 7:56 p.m. Austin FC vs. Violette AC FS2
7:56 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza FC FOX Soccer Plus
10:05 p.m. Atlas FC vs CD Olimpia FS2
Wednesday, March 15 5:56 p.m. Real Espana vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FS2
8:05 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Tigres UANL FS2
10:20 p.m. Los Angeles Football Club vs. LD Alajuelense FS2
Thursday, March 16 8:00 p.m. Club Leon vs. Tauro FC FS1
10 p.m. CF Pachuca vs. FC Motagua FS1

How to Stream 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. (TKTK NUMBER) of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Fox Sports 2≥ $109.99--^
$11
Fox Soccer Plus-^
$6		----^
$11
FS1--

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox Sports 2 and FS1 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 and FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 and FS1 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 and FS1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Watch Results of the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Round of 16

