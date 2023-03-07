How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 Live For Free Without Cable

FOX Sports, America’s home for some of the world’s top international soccer tournaments, has unveiled its schedule for the 15th edition of the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) with Round of 16 matches airing on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus. The 2023 CCL features 16 participating top-flight clubs, including five teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and four teams from Liga MX, competing to win the region’s most prestigious club competition. You can watch the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The CCL Round of 16 opens play on Tuesday, March 7, with back-to-back matches featuring MLS participants on FS1. Austin FC takes on Violette AC starting at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union at 8 p.m. ET. The final match of the evening begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on FS2 with Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC.

The winner of the tournament automatically qualifies for the annual FIFA Club World Cup, where they’ll face the top teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South America. Last year, the Seattle Sounders made history when they became the first-ever MLS club to win the CCL in front of a record-breaking home crowd.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, March 7 6 p.m. Ciolette AC vs. Austin FC FS1 8 p.m. Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union FS1 9:56 p.m. Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC FS1 Wednesday, March 8 5:56 p.m. Tauro FC vs. Club Leon FS2 7:56 p.m. CD Olimpia vs. Atlas FC FS2 9:56 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Real Espana FOX Soccer Plus Thursday, March 9 7:56 p.m. FC Motagua vs. CF Pachuca FS2 9:56 p.m. LD Alajeulense vs. Los Angeles Football Club FOX Soccer Plus Tuesday, March 14 7:56 p.m. Austin FC vs. Violette AC FS2 7:56 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza FC FOX Soccer Plus 10:05 p.m. Atlas FC vs CD Olimpia FS2 Wednesday, March 15 5:56 p.m. Real Espana vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FS2 8:05 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Tigres UANL FS2 10:20 p.m. Los Angeles Football Club vs. LD Alajuelense FS2 Thursday, March 16 8:00 p.m. Club Leon vs. Tauro FC FS1 10 p.m. CF Pachuca vs. FC Motagua FS1

