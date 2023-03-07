How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 Live For Free Without Cable
FOX Sports, America’s home for some of the world’s top international soccer tournaments, has unveiled its schedule for the 15th edition of the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) with Round of 16 matches airing on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus. The 2023 CCL features 16 participating top-flight clubs, including five teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and four teams from Liga MX, competing to win the region’s most prestigious club competition. You can watch the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
About 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16
The CCL Round of 16 opens play on Tuesday, March 7, with back-to-back matches featuring MLS participants on FS1. Austin FC takes on Violette AC starting at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union at 8 p.m. ET. The final match of the evening begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on FS2 with Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC.
The winner of the tournament automatically qualifies for the annual FIFA Club World Cup, where they’ll face the top teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South America. Last year, the Seattle Sounders made history when they became the first-ever MLS club to win the CCL in front of a record-breaking home crowd.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tuesday, March 7
|6 p.m.
|Ciolette AC vs. Austin FC
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Alianza FC vs. Philadelphia Union
|FS1
|9:56 p.m.
|Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City SC
|FS1
|Wednesday, March 8
|5:56 p.m.
|Tauro FC vs. Club Leon
|FS2
|7:56 p.m.
|CD Olimpia vs. Atlas FC
|FS2
|9:56 p.m.
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Real Espana
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Thursday, March 9
|7:56 p.m.
|FC Motagua vs. CF Pachuca
|FS2
|9:56 p.m.
|LD Alajeulense vs. Los Angeles Football Club
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Tuesday, March 14
|7:56 p.m.
|Austin FC vs. Violette AC
|FS2
|7:56 p.m.
|Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza FC
|FOX Soccer Plus
|10:05 p.m.
|Atlas FC vs CD Olimpia
|FS2
|Wednesday, March 15
|5:56 p.m.
|Real Espana vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
|FS2
|8:05 p.m.
|Orlando City SC vs. Tigres UANL
|FS2
|10:20 p.m.
|Los Angeles Football Club vs. LD Alajuelense
|FS2
|Thursday, March 16
|8:00 p.m.
|Club Leon vs. Tauro FC
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|CF Pachuca vs. FC Motagua
|FS1
How to Stream 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. You can stream it with fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.
