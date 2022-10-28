 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Confess, Fletch’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

He’s at it again! The sometimes-bumbling and always-funny Irwin M. Fletcher is returning to screens everywhere on Friday, Oct. 28 in “Confess, Fletch.” It’s the first sequel in decades to the 1985 original film, and stars Jon Hamm as “Fletch.” How can Fletch clear his name when he’s wrongly accused of murder? You’ll need a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) to watch “Confess, Fletch” and find out!

How to Watch ‘Confess, Fletch’

“Confess, Fletch” will also be available to stream on SHOWTIME on Oct. 28.

About ‘Confess, Fletch’

“Confess, Fletch” follows Irwin Fletcher, a journalist who keeps finding himself in tight spots. This time, while investigating the theft of his heiress girlfriend’s art collection, Fletch gets wrapped up in a murder investigation. When he becomes the prime suspect, Fletch must use all of his investigative journalism skills to figure out who the real culprit is before it’s too late. The film stars Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, Lorenza Izzo, Ayden Mayeri, and Roy Wood Jr.

Hamm expressed his excitement for the role and the hope that more “Fletch” movies would be forthcoming.

“I am beyond excited to continue to tell the story of Irwin M. Fletcher,” Hamm said. “But please don’t call him Irwin. I can’t wait for people to see what I hope will be the first of many installments in Gregory MacDonald’s wonderful detective novel series. As a fan of the books for even longer than I have been a fan of the original film, it’s an honor and a pleasure to bring “Fletch” back home.”

How to Stream ‘Confess, Fletch’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Confess, Fletch” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch the trailer for 'Confess, Fletch':

