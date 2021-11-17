How to Watch LIU vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #23 Connecticut Huskies face LIU from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. LIU

The Connecticut vs. LIU game will be streaming on Fox Sports 2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox Sports 2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. LIU game.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. LIU game.

LIU vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 23 UConn squares off against LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (2-0)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UConn hosts Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. UConn won at home over Coppin State 89-54 on Saturday, while Long Island-Brooklyn fell 84-60 at Fresno State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: UConn’s R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Akok Akok have combined to score 43 percent of all Huskies points this season.FLOWERS FROM DISTANCE: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers has attempted 18 3-pointers this season, hitting 38.9 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Eral Penn has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 42.9 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The UConn defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 34.6 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Long Island-Brooklyn has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).