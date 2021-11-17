 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Connecticut Huskies Basketball

How to Watch LIU vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #23 Connecticut Huskies face LIU from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. LIU

The Connecticut vs. LIU game will be streaming on Fox Sports 2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox Sports 2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU game on Fox Sports 2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. LIU game.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. LIU game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports 2≥ $94.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Connecticut vs. Live Stream

LIU vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 23 UConn squares off against LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (2-0)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UConn hosts Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. UConn won at home over Coppin State 89-54 on Saturday, while Long Island-Brooklyn fell 84-60 at Fresno State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: UConn’s R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Akok Akok have combined to score 43 percent of all Huskies points this season.FLOWERS FROM DISTANCE: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers has attempted 18 3-pointers this season, hitting 38.9 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Eral Penn has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 42.9 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The UConn defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 34.6 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Long Island-Brooklyn has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.