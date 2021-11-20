How to Watch Binghamton vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the #23 Connecticut Huskies face the Binghamton Bearcats from XL Center. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Binghamton Bearcats

The Connecticut vs. Binghamton game will be streaming on Fox Sports 2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox Sports 2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Binghamton vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 23 UConn squares off against Binghamton

Binghamton (1-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (3-0)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UConn hosts Binghamton in an early season matchup. Binghamton came up short in an 85-77 overtime game at Columbia in its last outing. UConn is coming off a 93-40 win in Storrs over Long Island-Brooklyn in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: UConn’s Adama Sanogo has averaged 17 points and 6.7 rebounds while R.J. Cole has put up 13.3 points and five assists. For the Bearcats, John McGriff has averaged 14.3 points and five rebounds while Kellen Amos has put up 13.3 points.MIGHTY MCGRIFF: McGriff has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UConn has scored 93.7 points per game and allowed 47.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: UConn has held opposing teams to 47.3 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.