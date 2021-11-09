How to Watch Central Connecticut State Blue Devils vs. Connecticut Huskies Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #24 Connecticut Huskies face the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

The Connecticut vs. Central Connecticut State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Central Connecticut State vs. Connecticut Game Preview: UConn welcomes CCSU in 2021-22 season opener

Central Connecticut (0-0) vs. UConn (0-0)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state rivals are set to square off as UConn opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. Central Connecticut went 5-16 last year, while UConn ended up 15-8.

A YEAR AGO: UConn put up 102 and came away with a 27-point win over CCSU when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn held its four non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.3 points per game last season. The Huskies offense put up 71.5 points per matchup en route to a 3-1 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Central Connecticut went 0-3 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.