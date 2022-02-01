How to Watch Creighton vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #20 Connecticut Huskies face the Creighton Bluejays from XL Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Creighton Bluejays

The Connecticut vs. Creighton game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Creighton vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 20 UConn faces Creighton after Cole's 25-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (13-7, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 UConn takes on the Creighton Bluejays after R.J. Cole scored 25 points in UConn’s 57-50 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies are 9-1 on their home court. UConn is the Big East leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.7.

The Bluejays are 4-4 in conference matchups. Creighton scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Huskies and Bluejays meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Alex O’Connell is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.