How to Watch DePaul vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the #18 Connecticut Huskies face the DePaul Blue Demons from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. DePaul Blue Demons

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: Fox

The Connecticut vs. DePaul game will be streaming on Fox.

Connecticut vs. DePaul Live Stream

DePaul vs. Connecticut Game Preview: Freeman-Liberty leads DePaul against No. 18 UConn after 26-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (15-16, 6-13 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-8, 12-6 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 18 UConn Huskies after Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 26 points in DePaul’s 91-80 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 13-2 in home games. UConn leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies with 8.5 rebounds.

The Blue Demons are 6-13 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UConn won the last matchup 57-50 on Jan. 29. R.J. Cole scored 25 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games for UConn.

David Jones is averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.