How to Watch DePaul vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the #18 Connecticut Huskies face the DePaul Blue Demons from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. DePaul Blue Demons

The Connecticut vs. DePaul game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. DePaul on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. DePaul game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. DePaul on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. DePaul game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. DePaul on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. DePaul game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. DePaul on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. DePaul game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. DePaul on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. DePaul game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. DePaul on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. DePaul game.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. DePaul on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. DePaul game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Connecticut vs. DePaul Live Stream

DePaul vs. Connecticut Game Preview: Freeman-Liberty leads DePaul against No. 18 UConn after 26-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (15-16, 6-13 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-8, 12-6 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 18 UConn Huskies after Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 26 points in DePaul’s 91-80 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies are 13-2 in home games. UConn leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies with 8.5 rebounds.

The Blue Demons are 6-13 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UConn won the last matchup 57-50 on Jan. 29. R.J. Cole scored 25 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games for UConn.

David Jones is averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

