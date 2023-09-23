How to Watch Duke vs. Connecticut 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
On Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Connecticut Huskies face the #18 Duke Blue Devils from Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
How to Watch Connecticut Huskies vs. Duke Blue Devils
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium | 615 Silver Ln. East Hartford, CT 06118
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the UConn and Duke Game
The Connecticut vs. Duke game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$79.99
|$84.99
|$76.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|CBS Sports Network
|+ $15
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|✓
Can you stream Connecticut vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Connecticut vs. Duke game on CBS Sports Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Connecticut vs. Duke on Fubo?
You can watch the Connecticut vs. Duke game on CBS Sports Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Connecticut vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Connecticut vs. Duke game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Connecticut vs. Duke on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Connecticut vs. Duke game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Connecticut vs. Duke on Sling TV?
Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Duke game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
