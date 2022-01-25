How to Watch Georgetown vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #25 Connecticut Huskies face the Georgetown Hoyas from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The Connecticut vs. Georgetown game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Georgetown vs. Connecticut Game Preview: Georgetown faces No. 25 UConn after Holloway's 25-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the No. 25 UConn Huskies after Collin Holloway scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 85-74 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 8-1 at home. UConn is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoyas are 0-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Huskies and Hoyas match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Tyler Polley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Dante Harris is averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.