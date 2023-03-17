How to Watch Iona vs. Connecticut March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT, the #11 Connecticut Huskies face the Iona Gaels from MVP Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Iona Gaels

The Connecticut vs. Iona game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Iona vs. Connecticut Game Preview: UConn Huskies square off against Iona Gaels in first round of NCAA Tournament

Iona Gaels (27-7, 17-3 MAAC) vs. UConn Huskies (25-8, 13-7 Big East)

Albany, New York; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -9; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 17-3 in MAAC play. Iona ranks second in the MAAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.