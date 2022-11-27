How to Watch Iowa State vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #20 Connecticut Huskies face the Iowa State Cyclones. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Connecticut vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Iowa State vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 20 UConn Huskies and the Iowa State Cyclones square off in Portland, Oregon

Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 20 UConn Huskies square off in Portland, Oregon.

The Huskies are 7-0 in non-conference play. UConn is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cyclones have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Iowa State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 65.9% and averaging 20.6 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for UConn.

Caleb Grill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Jaren Holmes is averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for Iowa State.