How to Watch Iowa State vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #20 Connecticut Huskies face the Iowa State Cyclones. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Connecticut vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Iowa State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Iowa State game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Iowa State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Iowa State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Iowa State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Iowa State game on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Iowa State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Iowa State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Iowa State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Iowa State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Iowa State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Iowa State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Iowa State vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 20 UConn Huskies and the Iowa State Cyclones square off in Portland, Oregon

Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) vs. UConn Huskies (7-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 20 UConn Huskies square off in Portland, Oregon.

The Huskies are 7-0 in non-conference play. UConn is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cyclones have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Iowa State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 65.9% and averaging 20.6 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for UConn.

Caleb Grill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Jaren Holmes is averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for Iowa State.

