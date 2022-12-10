Where to Watch LIU Sharks vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the #20 Connecticut Huskies face the LIU Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. LIU Sharks

The Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks game will be streaming on FS1.

Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks Live Stream

LIU Sharks vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 5 UConn Huskies play the Long Island Sharks on 10-game win streak

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UConn Huskies (10-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn seeks to prolong its 10-game win streak with a victory against LIU.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. UConn is 10-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sharks are 0-3 in road games. LIU ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 61.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points for UConn.

Marko Maletic averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds for LIU.