 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Connecticut Huskies Basketball

Where to Watch LIU Sharks vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the #20 Connecticut Huskies face the LIU Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. LIU Sharks

The Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks game on FS1 with Sling TV's Blue Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks game on FS1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
FS1--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Connecticut vs. LIU Sharks Live Stream

LIU Sharks vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 5 UConn Huskies play the Long Island Sharks on 10-game win streak

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UConn Huskies (10-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn seeks to prolong its 10-game win streak with a victory against LIU.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. UConn is 10-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sharks are 0-3 in road games. LIU ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 61.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points for UConn.

Marko Maletic averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds for LIU.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.