How to Watch 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. Connecticut Game Live Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the Connecticut Huskies face the Marshall Thundering Herd from Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl between UConn and Marshall will be airing on ESPN. The least expensive option is a subscription of Sling TV, which includes ESPN in their Sling Orange Plan. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Marshall on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Marshall game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Marshall on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Marshall game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Marshall on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Marshall game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Marshall on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Marshall game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Marshall on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Marshall game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Marshall on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Marshall game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Marshall vs. Connecticut Game Preview: UConn ends turnaround year vs. Marshall at Myrtle Beach Bowl

By The Associated Press

UConn (6-6, FBS Independent) vs. Marshall (8-4, Sun Belt), Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

LOCATION

Conway, South Carolina.

TOP PLAYERS

UConn: RB Victor Rosa, led team with 561 yards rushing and 888 all-purpose yards.

Marshall: RB Khalan Laborn led the Sun Belt Conference and was 12th nationally with 1,423 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

UConn: The Huskies have a chance to win their most games since going 8-5 in 2010 and losing the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma.

Marshall: The Thundering Herd are seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing 16.2 points a game, and 10th in the country in overall defense at 292.8 yards given up a game. They’ve won four straight.

LAST TIME

Marshall 16, UConn 10, Dec. 26, 2015.

BOWL HISTORY

UConn: Huskies are playing in their first Myrtle Beach Bowl and seventh overall postseason game.

Marshall: Thundering Herd are in their first Myrtle Beach Bowl and sixth straight postseason game. They’ve been in 19 bowl games in program history.

