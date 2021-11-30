How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #17 Connecticut Huskies face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks from XL Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

The Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 17 UConn faces off against UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (2-4) vs. No. 17 UConn (6-1)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UConn hosts Maryland Eastern Shore in a non-conference matchup. UConn won over VCU 70-63 in overtime on Friday, while Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 73-61 game at Liberty on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: UConn’s R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Tyler Polley have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.SOLID STYLES: Zion Styles has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: UConn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 51.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. UConn has an assist on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 87.6 points per game.