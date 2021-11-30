 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #17 Connecticut Huskies face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks from XL Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

The Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $94.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Connecticut vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Live Stream

Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 17 UConn faces off against UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (2-4) vs. No. 17 UConn (6-1)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UConn hosts Maryland Eastern Shore in a non-conference matchup. UConn won over VCU 70-63 in overtime on Friday, while Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 73-61 game at Liberty on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: UConn’s R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Tyler Polley have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.SOLID STYLES: Zion Styles has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: UConn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 51.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. UConn has an assist on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 87.6 points per game.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.