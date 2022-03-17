How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT, the #21 Connecticut Huskies face the New Mexico State Aggies from KeyBank Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. New Mexico State Aggies

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Connecticut vs. New Mexico State game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New Mexico State vs. Connecticut Game Preview: UConn takes on New Mexico State in first round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (27-6, 13-4 WAC) vs. UConn Huskies (23-9, 13-6 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 UConn Huskies and New Mexico State Aggies meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Huskies have gone 13-6 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 13-4 against WAC teams. New Mexico State is second in the WAC allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Jabari Rice is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Teddy Allen is averaging 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.