How to Watch North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #25 Connecticut Huskies face the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks

The Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington game will be streaming on Fox Sports 2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Fox Sports 2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington game on Fox Sports 2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington game on Fox Sports 2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington game on Fox Sports 2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington game on Fox Sports 2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Connecticut vs. North Carolina-Wilmington Live Stream

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Connecticut Game Preview: Newton leads No. 25 UConn against UNC Wilmington after 22-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) at UConn Huskies (3-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UConn hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Tristen Newton scored 22 points in UConn’s 84-64 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

UConn went 23-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 18.2 bench points last season.

UNC Wilmington went 27-9 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks shot 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

