How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. UConn Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the #8 Connecticut Huskies face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream

Oklahoma State vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 8 UConn takes on Oklahoma State, looks for 9th straight win

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at UConn Huskies (8-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -10; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 UConn will try to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Huskies take on Oklahoma State.

The Huskies are 5-0 on their home court. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 5.1.

The Cowboys are 1-0 on the road. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.2 points. Sanogo is shooting 63.3% and averaging 18.5 points for UConn.

Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.0 points for Oklahoma State.