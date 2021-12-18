How to Watch Providence vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the #20 Connecticut Huskies face the Providence Friars from XL Center. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Providence Friars

The Connecticut vs. Providence game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Providence on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Providence game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Providence on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Providence game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Providence on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Providence game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Providence on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Providence game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Providence on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Providence game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Providence on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Providence game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Providence on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Providence game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Connecticut vs. Providence Live Stream

Providence vs. Connecticut Game Preview: Conference play starts for Providence, No. 20 UConn

Providence (10-1, 0-0) vs. No. 20 UConn (9-2, 0-0)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and No. 20 UConn meet in the first Big East game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Providence finished with nine wins and 10 losses, while UConn won 11 games and lost six.

SAVVY SENIORS: UConn’s R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Isaiah Whaley have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cole has made or assisted on 41 percent of all UConn field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: UConn is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Huskies are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK STATS: UConn has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 54.5.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 23.6 free throws per game.