How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #20 Connecticut Huskies face the Seton Hall Pirates from Madison Square Garden. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Seton Hall Pirates

The Connecticut vs. Seton Hall game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).





Seton Hall vs. Connecticut Game Preview: Sanogo and No. 20 UConn host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (22-10, 11-8 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (22-8, 13-6 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 UConn hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Adama Sanogo scored 26 points in UConn’s 75-68 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies have gone 14-2 in home games. UConn leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Sanogo leads the Huskies with 8.6 rebounds.

The Pirates have gone 11-8 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UConn won 70-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Sanogo led UConn with 20 points, and Jamir Harris led Seton Hall with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is averaging 15.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Harris is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 7.8 points. Jared Rhoden is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.